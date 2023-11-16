Drugs Worth Rs. 5 Billion Recovered From Pakistani Cargo in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities have recovered drugs worth Rs. 5 billion from Pakistani goods, reported a local media outlet.

According to the report, the drugs, which included 100 kg of cocaine and 411 kg of methamphetamine, were seized by the Malaysian authorities from a Pakistan container carrying onions.

The Customs and Narcotics Crime Investigation of Malaysia arrested five individuals in connection with the recovery of drugs worth billions of rupees.

Furthermore, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) were also informed by the Malaysian authorities through an emergency letter.

After receiving the letter, Pakistan customs swung into action, arresting two individuals including clearing agent Amir Ali Khan, and also registered an FIR.

In an earlier drug bust, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) caught a massive cache during a raid in Gwadar. The drugs had been buried in different spots.

Sharing details about the drug recovery, a spokesperson for the ANF said that 1788 kilograms of drugs were seized during the operation, including 1740 kg hashish, 28 kg ice, and 20 kg morphine.

The drugs were made in Afghanistan, he revealed, adding that some part of it was recovered from tunnels dug into the hills. “The places being used for storing drugs were set on fire after seizing the narcotics consignment,” the official said.