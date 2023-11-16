Lahore Police Has Arrested Over 200 Underage Drivers in Just 1 Day

The Lahore Traffic Police has apprehended hundreds of underage drivers after initiating a crackdown in the wake of a deadly accident that killed six members of the same family.

According to the Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO), police have arrested 248 underage drivers in the last 24 hours during the crackdown. He also advised the parents against letting their kids drive vehicles.

Additionally, all the circle and sector in-charges of Lahore have also been ordered to strictly deal with drivers under the age of 18. Officials have also been directed to set up roadblocks at important places in this regard.

Parents have been warned of strict consequences if their children are caught violating the order. The traffic police have made it clear that they will be registering cases instead of letting them get away with fines.

Furthermore, their vehicles will also be impounded in police stations. According to the traffic police, they have issued 22,000 challans to underage drivers this year.

On the other hand, shocking revelations have come to light in the case where an underage driver killed multiple members of the same family. According to sources, the underage driver, Afnan, harassed women in the car before deliberately hitting them with a speed of over 150 kph.