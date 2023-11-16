M2 Motorway Closed Due to Smog

The ongoing smog, which has engulfed various parts of Punjab, has forced the closure of Lahore to Sheikhupura M2 motorway for traffic.

A spokesperson for the motorway police said that travel on motorways has been prohibited for the time being to ensure public safety.

Citizens have been advised against traveling unnecessarily during the smog. However, in case of urgent travel, they must use front and rear fog lights.

Furthermore, Lahore-Multan from Faizpur to Jarhanwala and Lahore motorway from Lahore to Sambrial were closed earlier this week.

The National Highways and Motorway Police have also issued an advisory to travelers, suggesting they keep their distance from other cars and dial 130 for traffic and weather updates before starting their journey.

It should be noted that earlier, low visibility due to smog led to a collision between multiple cars, resulting in the death of three individuals near Qadiurabad Toll Plaza in Sahiwal.

Talking about the incident, the police said that the cars collided with each other due to low visibility. It added that women and children were also among the deceased.