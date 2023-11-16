MCB Islamic Bank Offers Fabulous Discounts on Your Favourite Eateries

By Sponsored | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 1:29 pm

MCB Islamic Bank is committed to enhancing your culinary experience by offering up to a Flat 40% fabulous discounts. You can take advantage of these discounts through the Debit Cards suite offered by MCB Islamic.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a day out with friends or family, these fabulous discounts will surely enhance the joy of any occasion.

These discounts are available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Head to your nearest MCB Islamic Bank today to get your MCB Islamic Debit Card, or visit the link to see the discounts.

Bon appétit!

Exclusive Discounts Available

  Restaurants MCB Islamic Debit Card Discount
Rina’s Kitchenette – Lahore UPI Platinum – 40% off

UPI Classic, Gold & PayPak – 25% off
Café Zouk – Lahore UPI Platinum – 40% off

UPI Classic, Gold & PayPak – 25% off
PF Chang – Lahore, Karachi UPI Platinum – 40% off

UPI Classic, Gold & PayPak – 25% off
Tuscany Courtyard – Nationwide UPI Platinum – 40% off

UPI Classic, Gold & PayPak – 25% off
California Pizza – Nationwide UPI Platinum – 40% off

UPI Classic, Gold & PayPak – 25% off
Monal – Nationwide UPI Platinum – 40% off

UPI Classic, Gold & PayPak – 25% off
Hardees – Nationwide UPI Platinum – 40% off

UPI Classic, Gold & PayPak – 25% off

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

