Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls After 3-Day Winning Streak

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 4:06 pm

After a three-day winning streak, the price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 500 per tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 214,300 while the price of 10 grams registered a decrease of Rs. 428 to Rs. 183,728.

Before today’s decline, the price of the precious metal had jumped by Rs. 3,800 per tola in the first three days of the week.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,963.07 per ounce, as of 0549 GMT, while the US gold futures were largely changed at $1,965.80.

