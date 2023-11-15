Pakistan, IMF Reach Agreement on Second Tranche of $700 Million Under SBA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.

Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to SDR 528 million (around $700 million), the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of their stabilization program supported by the IMF’s US$3 billion (SDR2,250 million) SBA. The agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval around US$700 million (SDR 528 million) will become available bringing total disbursements under the program to almost US$1.9 billion,” IMF said quoting Nathan Porter, who led the IMF team that visited Islamabad from November 2-15, to hold discussions on the first review.

“Anchored by the stabilization policies under the SBA, a nascent recovery is underway, buoyed by international partners’ support and signs of improved confidence. The steadfast execution of the FY24 budget, continued adjustment of energy prices, and renewed flows into the foreign exchange (FX) market have lessened fiscal and external pressures. Inflation is expected to decline over the coming months amid receding supply constraints and modest demand. However, Pakistan remains susceptible to significant external risks, including the intensification of geopolitical tensions, resurgent commodity prices, and the further tightening in global financial conditions. Efforts to build resilience need to continue,” Porter said further.