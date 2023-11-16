Roshan Digital Account Inflows Hit $6.9 Billion in October

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 5:03 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at $6.898 billion by the end of October 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the central bank data, till the end of October, $1.524 billion have been repatriated with $4.219 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability at $1.155 billion.

ALSO READ
Courtesy: Arif Habib Limited

In October, funds received stood at $142 million, while funds of $27 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $99 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in September was $16 million.

As per data, 629,729 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.9 percent increase on a monthly basis.

In October 2023, total net investments made through RDA stood at $753 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $316 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $412 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $25 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $379 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $23 million.

ProPK Staff

lens

Did You Know Dilip Kumar was a Fruit Seller in Peshawar While Starring in Films?
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>