SIFC’s Apex Committee Approves Policy-Level Interventions to Improve Investor’s Confidence

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened the 7th meeting of its Apex Committee Meeting today to review various initiatives being led through the SIFC forum.

The meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The ministries presented progress on projects identified in key sectors and gave plans to further improve the ecosystem for realizing the envisaged investments in a timely manner.

The committee showed extreme satisfaction with the overall progress under the umbrella of SIFC, appreciated the enhancing level of engagements with friendly countries, both public and private entities, and outreach strategy to proactively engage investor’s community, which is translating into enhanced traction and approvals at the domestic and global stage.

The committee reviewed progress on various measures undertaken to improve the investment climate and approved policy-level interventions to further improve investors’ confidence including repatriation of profits, strengthening domestic dispute resolution mechanism, infrastructural and human resource development, and speedy operationalization of EXIM Bank. The committee also directed to make a comprehensive strategy to address oil and gas issues in a sustainable manner by investing in relevant industries.

The committee reviewed and appreciated the progress on privatization of state-owned enterprises and directed to keep the process at a fast pace. Prime Minister directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue SIFC’s initiatives through a collaborative approach to reap the dividend in short to medium terms besides, initiating processes for long-term endeavors in greater interest of the country.

Chief of Army Staff reassured undaunted resolve of the Pakistan Army to backstop government initiatives in various domains for sustainable recovery of the economy.