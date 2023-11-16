This Type of Food is Reducing Sperm Count in Men Across the World

A comprehensive analysis of studies spanning the last five decades reveals a disturbing connection between the use of pesticides and a significant decline in sperm count among men globally.

The study, conducted by Melissa Perry, Dean of the College of Public Health at George Mason University, points to a 50% drop in sperm concentration worldwide over the 50-year period.

ALSO READ Punjab Bans Vehicles Without Fitness Certificates and Permits on Motorways

The primary suspects in this alarming trend are two common insecticides—organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates. These pesticides, widely utilized in agriculture, home maintenance, and structural applications, are implicated in damaging reproductive health.

Men with higher exposure to these pesticides, particularly those working in agriculture, exhibited significantly lower sperm concentration. The study emphasizes the importance of sperm concentration as a measure of quality for men’s overall health and urges increased awareness and precautionary measures.

Beyond pesticides, researchers are exploring the role of various factors such as obesity, poor diet, chronic diseases, and environmental toxins, including radiation from mobile phones, in the decline of sperm count.

ALSO READ Pakistani Women Get Permission to Perform Hajj Without Mehram

Recognizing the issue as a public health concern, experts advocate for collective action to reduce pesticide exposure, highlighting the potential impact on population-wide fertility.

To mitigate pesticide exposure in food, consumers are advised to choose organic options, as they typically have lower pesticide residue. Washing produce thoroughly with water and using a vegetable brush are additional preventive measures. The study underscores the urgency of addressing this issue on a broader scale to ensure a healthy environment for future generations.