Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 for Premium Phones

Qualcomm has unveiled its newest addition to the midrange 7 series chipset lineup for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. This latest chipset finds its place between the SD 7+ Gen 2 and SD 7s Gen 2.

Manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm process technology, the SD 7 Gen 3 boasts a 1+3+4 CPU configuration. It features a prime core operating at 2.63GHz, three performance cores at 2.4 GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 promises a 15% enhancement in CPU performance and a 50% increase in Adreno GPU speed compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Additionally, Qualcomm’s testing indicates a 20% improvement in power efficiency.

The chipset’s Qualcomm Hexagon NPU delivers 60% more efficient AI performance per watt than the SD 7 Gen 1. The Adreno GPU in the 7 Gen 3 supports various APIs including OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, and Vulkan 1.3.

In terms of display support, the new Qualcomm chipset accommodates up to 4K resolution at 60Hz or FHD+ resolution at 168Hz. It features a Qualcomm Spectra ISP capable of handling camera modules up to 200MP and recording 4K HDR video at 60Hz. The SD 7 Gen 3 is paired with the Snapdragon X63 5G Modem-RF System, offering download speeds up to 5 Gbps over mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The first smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 are expected to be released later this month, with Honor and vivo being among the first OEMs to adopt the new chipset.