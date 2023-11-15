Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Date Announced

Oppo’s much-anticipated Reno 11 series is on the verge of an official debut. The company has announced that the unveiling event is scheduled for November 23 at 11 am Pakistan time.

While it remains uncertain if the Reno 11 duo will later be launched outside of China, it’s advised not to raise your expectations. It could also be unveiled in the international market under a different name.

Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro are rumored to excel in capturing SLR-grade portraits, and they will be available in four distinct color options: Fluorite Blue, Moonstone, Turquoise, and Obsidian Black.

According to recent leaks, Reno 11 Pro boasts a curved OLED screen featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It incorporates a hole-punch design, is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC equipped with LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage, and houses a 4,700 mAh battery supporting 80W fast wired charging.

On the rear, the phone features a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP IMX709 sensor for a 2x telephoto effect. Additionally, the Reno 11 Pro is equipped with dual speakers, an X-axis vibration motor, and a plastic frame, and weighs in at 190g.

The standard Reno 11 is anticipated to offer a similar screen (though with a lower resolution), powered by the Dimensity 8200 chipset. It houses a 4,800 mAh battery supporting 67W fast wired charging, a Sony LYT-600 primary camera, and identical ultrawide and telephoto lenses as the Pro variant. This variant is lighter at 184g.

Since the launch date is close, Oppo is expected to release more details through the teaser campaign very soon.