Suzuki Pakistan Brings Back My Suzuki My Story to Reward Its Customers with Valuable Prizes

You’ll be surprised to know that it’s been over four decades since Suzuki commenced operations in Pakistan. Most of us weren’t even born when our parents bought a Suzuki as their first car. In fact, if we look around, everyone we know possessed or still has a Suzuki because of its affordability, comfort and durability. Hence, every other household in Pakistan has some very cherish-able memories to share, which they had with Suzuki.

The first outing as a family, friends taking a road trip, or using the vehicle for new business, Suzuki has a legacy of being a partner for everyone.

Thus, Suzuki Pakistan decided to strengthen its bond with their consumers by carrying forward its digital platform – My Suzuki My Story, with its fourth season. With the My Suzuki My Story – Season 4, Suzuki customers can share their special memories with the brand in any format, including pictures, video, audio, or a written story.

What’s exciting is that the participants can also win high-valued prizes by sharing their memories and nostalgia on the theme ‘Stories and Memories with Suzuki’.

Continuing the legacy of its previous seasons, Suzuki will be awarding participants fabulous prizes like an Alto 660cc car, a Europe trip and the GSX-125 motorcycle.

After thoroughly evaluating all entries, Suzuki Pakistan will shortlist top contenders with the most creative, emotional, and unique stories. Winners who have evoked nostalgia and created top-notch content will be revealed in a closing ceremony.

Over the past five years, My Suzuki My Story has rewarded the winners with state-of-the-art vehicles that revitalize their memories with Suzuki. The interactive & exciting initiative reflects the ‘Customer-First’ approach of Pakistan’s most adored car brand.

So, reminisce about your relationship with your car to win valuable prizes!!!!!