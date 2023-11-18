Current Price of Chilgoza Will Shock You

The demand for dry fruits has increased significantly with the start of the winter season.

However, the skyrocketing prices will most likely prevent consumers from enjoying their favorite dry fruits. Whenever dry fruits are mentioned, thoughts of the renowned pine nuts, commonly known as Chilgoza, instantly come to mind for many.

Every year, the per kilogram prices of this coveted delicacy experience a notable spike. According to a report, the per kg price of Chilgoza has surged by up to 100% compared to last year. Vendors have cited decreased production for the increase in prices.

At the moment, pine nuts are being sold for Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000 per kilogram. Furthermore, the prices of Peshawari kehwa have also increased significantly.

Last month, Dry Fruit Union Vice President Farhad Khan told a media outlet that the prices of fresh stock of dry fruit are expected to be 70 to 100 percent more expensive than the one currently available in the market in the next few weeks.