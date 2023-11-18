David Beckham Recalls His Cricketing Skills From Schooldays

England football legend David Beckham traveled to India to witness the semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He is currently the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and traveled with the organization to collaborate.

When asked, Beckham said that he used to play cricket when he was in school. He used to love batting, while bowling and fielding were secondary to him.

Comparing football and cricket stadium atmospheres, Becks said that he always used to think that football stadiums have the better atmosphere, but after experiencing Wankhede, he might beg to differ.

Beckham had an illustrious football career. He won 6 English Premier League and 1 UEFA Champions League title with Manchester United. Having spent 12 years at United, he then switched alliances to Spain’s Real Madrid, where he won the La Liga in 2006/07. He later became the 1st Englishman to win titles in four different countries (with LA Galaxy in the USA and PSG in France).

After retiring from football, he now co-owns Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, where he recently signed 8-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, as well as English 4th-tier team Salford City Football Club.