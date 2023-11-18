Pakistan Football Team Reaches Islamabad, Ready to Face Tajikistan on 21 November

Pakistan men’s football team has reached Islamabad after playing their match against Saudi Arabia in Al-Hasa for the qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team departed from Dammam, Saudi Arabia to their transit at Dubai Airport. From Dubai, they took off and finally landed at Islamabad International Airport.

ALSO READ Pakistani Fans Shower Their Love on Football Team After Saudi Arabia Clash [Video]

Pakistan faced a defeat against Saudi Arabia 0-4. Although the team were 0-1 down at half-time, they conceded 3 goals in the second half to hand over a confidence-boosting victory to Saudi Arabia. Having 77% possession of the ball, Saudi Arabia were the favorites to win the match due to their vast experience and proper league system. Saudi is ranked 57th in FIFA World Rankings while Pakistan is 193rd.

In the absence of center-back Easah Suliman, forward Otis Khan was given the armband and he led Pakistan playing from the right wing. Grimsby Town forward was recently allowed by FIFA to play for Pakistan after he showed proof of his eligibility due to his ancestry.

ALSO READ Schools Football Championship Launched With Teams from Across Pakistan

Pakistan is set to host Tajikistan up next. The match will be played on 21st November 2023, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. The time of the match is 2 PM (Pakistan time).

It will also be broadcasted on Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports.

This will act as the 2nd match of the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.