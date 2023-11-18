Last of Us Part II Remastered is Coming to PlayStation 5 in January 2024

Even games from 2020 are getting remastered versions now as confirmed by Sony on its PlayStation blog post on Friday. The console maker has announced that Last of Us Part II is getting a remastered version in January 2024.

The news originally broke through a leaked trailer and was confirmed by Sony soon afterward. The remastered version of the popular post-apocalyptic zombie survival game has been scheduled for January 19, 2024, on the platform. The enhanced version will boast improved loading times, 4K graphics in the console’s Fidelity mode, and seamless integration with the PS5’s latest DualSense wireless controller.

Insider Gaming and various sources on X were the first to report on the remastered edition. Have a look at the trailer below.

Beyond enhancements to the overall gaming experience, the update will introduce a new rogue-like survival mode called “No Return.” In this mode, players can “choose [their] path through a series of randomized encounters,” assuming the roles of unlockable characters never before featured in the franchise. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to engage in global leaderboard competitions.

Moreover, the remastered edition will feature the inclusion of early versions of three previously unseen levels not present in the original game. Additionally, the game’s cutscenes will be accompanied by recorded commentary from director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey.

Leaked trailers from Sony prior to an official announcement are not a new occurrence for The Last of Us series. A similar incident took place last year with the remake of The Last of Us Part I.