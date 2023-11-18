Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Top Performers Called Up to Training Camp for Australia Tour

The coaching staff for the Pakistani team has been finalized, with Mohammad Hafeez assuming the dual role of head coach and batting coach. Umar Gul will serve as the bowling coach, and Abdul Majid will resume his role as the fielding coach.

Naveed Akram Cheema is set to manage the Pakistan team during the tour, while Shahid Aslam will take on the responsibilities of assistant coach and manager. Raza Rashid has been appointed as the media manager for the Australia tour.

The formal announcement of the squad and coaching staff is contingent upon approval from Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB management committee, who is currently in India. It has been decided to include seventeen to eighteen players in the squad for the Australia tour.