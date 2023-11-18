Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Top Performers Called Up to Training Camp for Australia Tour

The players selected for Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the upcoming Test tour in Australia include the top performers from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, such as Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and the leading wicket-taker Khurram Shehzad.
The players selected for Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the upcoming Test tour in Australia include the top performers from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, such as Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and the leading wicket-taker Khurram Shehzad.
Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.