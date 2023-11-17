Mohammad Amir Believes Babar Azam Has Achieved Everything as a Batter

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir expressed that Babar Azam, who resigned from all-format captaincy on Wednesday, has no need to prove himself as a player.

During a discussion on a local sports show, Mohammad Amir asserted that Babar should view his removal as captain as a challenge. According to Amir, Babar Azam has already established himself as a skilled player and has nothing left to prove in that regard.

Amir said, “This is my advice to Babar Azam that he should take this thing [leaving captaincy] as a challenge. He has nothing to prove as a player. Virat Kohli got to know through social media that he was removed from the captaincy.”

He added, “Shan Masood has had a fantastic domestic season. He can turn out to be a great captain in red-ball format.”

All-rounder Imad Wasim was also present on the local sports show, where he expressed his opinion that Babar’s decision is commendable, as it will allow him to alleviate the pressure of captaincy.

Imad said, “I think Babar Azam’s decision is great. He can now entirely focus on his batting without the extra pressure of captaincy and I want to welcome Shaheen Afridi as a T20I captain.”

It should be noted that Shan Masood has been appointed as the captain of red-ball cricket, while Shaheen Afridi will lead the T20I side until the T20 World Cup in 2024.

In addition to that, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to dismiss the complete coaching staff of the Pakistan men’s team, including Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur.

According to the official statement, the PCB has altered the roles of the entire coaching staff, including head coach Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick.

Earlier in the week, Morne Morkel stepped down from his role as the bowling coach, and it is anticipated that Umar Gul will be appointed as his successor.