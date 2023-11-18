Shahdara Flyover Opens to Traffic 4 Months Ahead of Schedule

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has successfully completed the much-awaited Shahdara Flyover project four months ahead of its schedule.

It should be noted that the project was set to be completed in 10 months, however, due to the efficiency and dedication of LDA, the project was finished in just six months.

The flyover is now open for traffic following its inauguration by the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The CM assured the residents of Shahdara that the beautification process around the flyover will be initiated in the next few days.

Chief Engineer of LDA Asrar Saeed credited the caretaker CM and Director General (DG) of LDA for the early completion of the project.

The two-way 850-meter-long flyover, comprising three lanes, has successfully established a vital link to GT Road, N-5, facilitating seamless traffic flow and enhancing connectivity.

The Chief Engineer hoped that the project would help resolve the traffic issues on the primary entry and exit routes of the city. A few days ago, LDA also shared a “breathtaking” video of the flyover.

The countdown begins! Take a breathtaking drone tour of the nearly completed Shahdara Flyover as the finishing touches unfold. Anticipating an epic opening within the week! Stay tuned for the grand reveal! @GovtofPunjabPK @RandhawaAli @commissionerlhr pic.twitter.com/hqyO71OBIe — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 14, 2023

Following the inauguration ceremony, the caretaker CM also visited the Cavalry Underpass and Ghora Chowk flyover and inspected the progress of the projects.

He was also accompanied by other officials. Naqvi said that following the completion of the two projects, a signal-free corridor from Centre Point Gulberg to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor will be established.