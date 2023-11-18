vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

vivo, a renowned global technology brand, has announced the availability of the V29e 5G in Pakistan at Rs. 109,999. vivo’s unwavering commitment to elevating its smartphone offerings is a testament to its dedication to delivering an unparalleled and hassle-free experience to its valued customers.

Equipped with cutting-edge features, the vivo V29e 5G offers a studio-like visual experience. The Smart Aura Light Portrait is complemented by a stunning 120Hz AMOLED Display and Slim Flat Frame. This remarkable smartphone will be accessible to consumers from today, November 18, 2023, across Pakistan.

In addition to being a technological powerhouse, the smartphone is also a fashion statement. It is available in two exquisite color variants – Rose Gold featuring Nano-Scale Photoetching Technique and Forest Black leveraging Fluorite AG Glass.

With a Slim Flat Frame and a screen size of 6.67 Inches, the newly launched vivo V29e 5G is a package deal with a pool of breathtaking features, including a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, smart aura light portrait with smart color temperature adjustment, and 120Hz AMOLED display among other key features.

The camera capabilities make it more admirable. The 50MP AF group selfie feature simplifies the art of capturing group photographs. Its advanced autofocus and high-resolution sensor allow users to capture group snapshots defined by crispness, clarity, and vitality. It is an ideal tool for immortalizing cherished moments with friends and family or crafting captivating content to engage a social media audience.

For creative minds and aspiring content creators, vivo V29e 5G introduces the Vlog Movie Creator feature. With this, capturing everyday vlogs and videos will be easy, and anyone can experiment with their creativity and share unique perspectives with the world like never before.

Powered with 2400 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, vivo V29e 5G redefines visual encounters, rendering images and videos with breathtaking clarity, vibrant colors, and fluid animations. Its display guarantees an unparalleled and immersive visual experience.

V29e 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, a powerhouse that delivers exceptional performance. This processor ensures seamless and lag-free operation. It’s a testament to vivo’s dedication to offering cutting-edge technology to its users. It has a robust 4800mAh battery that provides long-lasting usage capabilities and supports 44W FlashCharge.

With 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a spacious 256GB ROM – the V29e 5G ensures this smartphone has ample space and performance for all the apps, photos, videos, and more.

Setting a precedent in smartphones, the V29e 5G excels with its cutting-edge features, robust performance, and sophisticated design. In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphone technology, vivo consistently demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. This state-of-the-art smartphone seamlessly fuses artistic craftsmanship with exceptional performance, delivering captivating features that elevate the mobile experience to unprecedented heights.

Price & Availability

The technological marvel, vivo V29e 5G is now available for sale across Pakistan at Rs. 109,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V29e 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V29e 5G is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v29e-5G