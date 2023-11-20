Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan Agree to Boost Trade, Resolve Transit Issues

Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Muhammad Naseer has said that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan agreed on trilateral trade cooperation to pave the way for boosting trade and resolving all transit issues.

He disclosed this while addressing the ceremony at the Islamabad Club on the occasion of the inauguration of the Eurasian TECT Council. DG TDAP said that Pakistan will have to gain access to the global trade markets besides Europe, America as well as Central Asia, the Far East, and China.

In addition, he said that Pakistan’s access to the Central Asian countries passes through Afghanistan so the improvement of peace and security situation in Afghanistan is very important for Pakistan’s trade.

Recently, Afghanistan’s trade delegation visited Pakistan and had detailed discussions with them and agreed on trilateral trade cooperation with Uzbekistan.

He said that the TDAP is working for the promotion of trade in the country and the Eurasian TECT Council will be fully supported and supported in the objectives of trade promotion.

On this occasion, President Eurasian TECT Council Fauzia Noreen said that the aim of the Eurasian Council is to take steps to promote trade, culture, and tourism and improve the environment of Pakistan. She said that the Council’s platform will serve as a link between entrepreneurs, government institutions, and the promotion of trade at the global level.