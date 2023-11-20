Rice Exporters Raise Alarms Over Exports Delays Due to Axle Load Limits

The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan has raised concerns over delays in rice export shipments due to the recent implementation of the Axle Load Control regime in Punjab.

Haseeb Ali Khan, Senior Vice Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), said transporters are now refusing to load paddy from farms to mills due to the enforcement of this legislation.

The Basmati Paddy season in both Punjab and Sindh is currently underway, and transporters are declining to load paddy from farms due to the newly imposed load restrictions. This is resulting in the need for almost double the transportation carriers to effectively transport paddy from fields to mills within the mandated 24-hour post-harvest period. This timeline is crucial for the drying process and to prevent the generation of mycotoxins.

The current load restrictions are causing significant delays in transporting paddy to mills, leading to low transportation availability and the potential generation of mycotoxins, which may jeopardize over 400,000 tons of trade valued at USD 500 million annually.

Khan emphasized the necessity to enhance transportation carriers before implementing such laws to ensure a sufficient number of carriers for the timely and effective shipment of paddy to dryers.

He urged the government to consider delaying the implementation of the law by two months or exempting paddy/rice transportation from its scope.

According to the All Pakistan Transport Workers Union, prior to the introduction of axle load restrictions, a 22-wheeler trawler could carry 74 tons, an 18-wheeler carried 60 tons, a 14-wheeler trawler carried 50 tons, a 10-wheeler trawler carried 45 tons, a 6-wheeler Hino carried 26 tons, and a Mazda vehicle carried 13 tons.

In response to the situation, the All Pakistan Transporters have announced a strike on Monday, further exacerbating delays and the degradation of grain at farms. REAP urgently requests the government to address the matter promptly and find a resolution to prevent adverse effects on exports.