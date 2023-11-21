Former PML-N MPA Caught Stealing Electricity

Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab, Agha Ali Haider, along with his two brothers, has been caught stealing electricity from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

The former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Agha Ali Haider, faced charges of pilfering electricity through an illicit connection (kunda) from the Low Tension (LT) Line.

LESCO’s sub-divisional officer (SDO) disclosed that Haider and his siblings were caught red-handed stealing electricity from the LT Line located outside his residence in Kothi Sharif Khan Village. A formal complaint was registered at the local police station.

The SDO further stated that the accused has been fined a substantial amount of Rs1.5 million for the alleged power theft. The complaint outlined that a team uncovered an illegal connection at Agha Ali Haider’s residence, causing a loss of Rs500,000 to the Lahore Electric Supply Company and the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

Agha Ali Haider, a former MPA representing PP-134 (Nankana Sahib-IV) for the PML-N, held office from 2002 to 2008.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) intensified its efforts against power theft, revealing a total of 282 connections where consumers were surreptitiously diverting electricity across all five districts under its jurisdiction.

A LESCO spokesperson informed the media that applications for FIRs against 268 electricity thieves had been submitted to relevant police stations, leading to the registration of 176 cases and the arrest of 24 individuals.

The anti-power theft operations, directed by the Federal Power Division, are under the supervision of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider.

The CEO affirmed a commitment to pursuing these operations without bias until electricity theft is completely eradicated. Both electricity pilferers and LESCO personnel facilitating them are being held accountable for their actions.