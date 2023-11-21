Punjab Police to Purchase Hundreds of Electric Bikes

Punjab police have decided to purchase hundreds of electric bikes to combat fuel shortage and save millions of rupees in fuel expenses every year.

The decision was taken in the wake of the recent fuel crisis that has badly affected the operations of the police across the province. Inspected General (IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar confirmed the development to a local media outlet.

He said that he had approached the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi regarding the fuel shortage his department is facing. Although Naqvi promised to release the required funds for fuel purchases, he also recommended the provincial police to shift electric vehicles.

IG Punjab said that following the CM’s suggestion, they have decided to purchase 200 electric bikes. He added that Rs. 30 million funds have been allocated for the purpose.

It should be noted that the Punjab police is facing severe fuel shortage and thousands of its vehicles are on the brink of running out of fuel. The crisis emerged after the caretaker government decided to significantly cut the budget for petrol, oil, and lubricants (POL) and extended the fiscal year’s quarter period by a month.