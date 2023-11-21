Pakistani IT Firms Want to Expand Their Businesses Across DCO Member Countries: Minister

Pakistani IT companies want to expand their businesses across the member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Dr. Umar Saif said on Tuesday.

The minister’s remarks came during a virtual meeting with the DCO Secretary General Deemah AlYahya.

The primary focus of the meeting was on fostering the expansion and facilitating the ease of doing business for Pakistani IT companies within the member countries of the DCO. Dr Saif expressed the importance of the strong relations that Pakistan maintains with DCO member countries.

He further said Pakistan is gearing up to host the inaugural DCO event, titled “Digital Foreign Direct Investment,” scheduled for next year. In broader terms, the minister highlighted the benefits of a digital passport for Pakistani IT companies in expanding their operations within DCO member countries.

The DCO Secretary General assured support for Pakistan in raising investments for the “Pakistan Startup Fund.” This collaboration is expected to further stimulate the growth of the IT sector in Pakistan.

The Digital Cooperation Organization comprises member countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, and Oman.

>