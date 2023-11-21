WorldCall’s Parent Company Achieves Major Milestone in NASDAQ Listing

The parent company of WorldCall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL), WorldCall Services Private Limited (WSL), has achieved a major milestone in NASDAQ listing through the US entity GlobalTech Corporation.

“We have been informed by WorldCall Services (Pvt) Limited (WSL) that it has achieved a major milestone in NASDAQ listing through a US Entity, GlobalTech Corporation (GlobalTech). GlobalTech has been allocated the symbol ‘GLTK’ by relevant regulator and would subsequently commence trade under this symbol,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“This milestone successfully consolidate(s) actions taken for the purpose of capital raising to fuel the Technology Transformation of WTL with Innovative IT services and Affordable Broadband at the core,” it said.

PSX will be kept apprised of any further progress as and when received, the filing added.

The company has been licensed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for these purposes.

WSL in October 2022 planned to raise funds through its listing on Nasdaq. Its subsidiary WTL previously was also engaged in negotiations with various media and telecom giants for its sell-off offers, but efforts were inconclusive.