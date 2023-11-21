IT Ministry Asks ECP to Issue NOC For Appointment of New PSEB CEO

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 21, 2023 | 1:05 pm

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan for the appointment of the CEO of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

According to sources, the Ministry of IT and Telecom has requested the Election Commission to issue an NOC for the appointment of the new CEO of PSEB.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Software Export Board Ali Raza resigned from his post a month ago due to personal reasons. After his resignation, the post of CEO of the Pakistan Software Export Board is vacant.

The summary of the appointment of Ali Raza as CEO Pakistan Software Export Board was sent in the previous regime. On April 20, 2023, the then-federal cabinet approved his appointment as CEO Pakistan Software Export Board on a hefty salary.

Sources say that the CEO Pakistan Software Export Board has resigned from his post after 6 months of appointment. Now, instead of sending the summary of 2nd candidates from the old panel, a new selection process will be started for the appointment of the new CEO.

Officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecom say that after receiving the NOC from the Election Commission, the process of appointing the new CEO of PSEB will be started.

The role of the Pakistan Software Export Board is important in increasing IT exports of the country and providing facilities to IT companies and freelancers.

