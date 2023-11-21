State Bank Announces Jobs For Economic Analysts and Statistical Officers

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced job opportunities for the positions of Economic Analysts and Statistical Officers under the Statistical Officers and Economic Analysts Training Scheme.

SBP announced the jobs on its official website, stating that it is looking for young, talented, and energetic candidates for the above-mentioned positions. It should be noted that the jobs are based in Karachi.

Eligibility Criteria

Master’s, Bachelor’s or equivalent degree with 16 years of education with at least 60 percent marks where percentages apply or 2.5 out of 4.0 or 3.5 out of 5.0 where GPA system is applicable from HEC recognized Pakistani institutions in Economics for Economic Analysts, and in Statistics Actuarial Sciences/Data Sciences for Statistical Officers. In the case of a foreign degree, an equivalence certificate from HEC would be required.

Age: Maximum 26 years as of the date of newspaper advertisement i.e. November 12, 2023. Age limit shall be relaxed by three years for female candidates, transgender persons, candidates belonging to minorities, and candidates from Northern Areas, Baluchistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan, areas which were previously part of FATA; and by five years for employees of SBP and its subsidiaries subject to fulfilling all other eligibility requirements.

Application and Testing Procedure:

Interested Pakistani citizens (including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan) meeting the above eligibility criteria are required to log on to the NTS website (https://www.nts.org.pk).

Candidates will be required to choose one of the two streams i.e. Economic Analyst or Statistical Officer. Age will be considered as per CNIC. Applications devoid of the required information and details like photograph, date of birth, or any other important information, will not be shortlisted. Applications not in accordance with defined requirements in the advertisement will not be entertained.

The last date for submission of applications is November 27, 2023. Applications submitted in person or through e-mail will not be entertained.

NTS will inform shortlisted candidates through SMS, and send admit cards at their postal addresses as well as upload them on its website, to appear in the written test to be held at designated test centers.

NTS will upload the details of qualified candidates on its website. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further selection process.

For any queries or complaints, please contact NTS at [email protected] or 021-34546930 or 051-8444441

Selection Procedure

Candidates who clear the written test and meet the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted and called for further selection process including group discussion/psychometric testing and panel interview.

The shortlisted candidates must bring with themselves original and printed copies of attested educational/professional documents, an Equivalence Certificate from HEC (in case of foreign qualification), Domicile, and CNIC.

Candidates have been strongly warned against tampering with evidence of age, education, and other certificates. Furthermore, those who misinform or fail to provide the required information or documents, do not meet the specified criteria as per the advertisement, attempt to influence the recruitment process in any manner, or try to obtain support for his/her candidature by inappropriate means shall be disqualified from the current and any future recruitment process at the Bank; even if the candidate is otherwise qualified.

Pre-Induction Training

After completion of all formalities including medical, and psychological examinations and proof of completed educational documents, the selected candidates shall be required to undergo Applied Focused Theoretical Training (residential) at the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), Islamabad as Trainees. The Trainees who successfully complete and qualify for the training will be offered an appointment as Economic Analyst / Statistical Officer (OG-2) at SBP.

Compensation Package