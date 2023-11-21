Umar Saif Confirms Urgent Need to Hire IT Graduates in the Industry

Published Nov 21, 2023

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif chaired a meeting to finalize the plan with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for improving the quality of computer science students in universities and their subsequent placement in the IT industry.

The meeting decided that HEC, PASHA, PSEB, and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council will be conducting a standardized test for quality assessment and placement of IT students in the final semester.

PSEB will compile data about students who appear and pass the test. An industry co-op program will be institutionalized in the final semester, where students can get 6-9 credit units for working in the industry and gaining practical experience before they graduate.

PASHA will work with the industry to ensure placement of students in IT companies who pass the test, and their subsequent job opportunities.

The meeting was attended by HEC Executive Director Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar Husain, and others.

>