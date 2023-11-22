CDA is Building 10-Kilometer Security Wall Around Diplomatic Enclave

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 22, 2023 | 2:39 pm

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated the construction of a 10-kilometer-long security wall around the Diplomatic Enclave.

The decision was taken to further enhance the security of foreign embassies in the federal capital. According to a report, the construction of 6.5 kilometers out of the 10-kilometer wall has been completed so far.

Furthermore, the security wall is ten feet high and its construction will be completed by December 31 at a cost of Rs. 950 million. For the enhanced security of the Diplomatic Enclave, night vision CCTV cameras and searchlights have also been installed.

Additionally, a control room has been established to oversee the security arrangements.

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has been handed over the responsibility of completing the project, which will be handed over to the police department following its completion.

On the other hand, the federal government has decided to replace the District Commissioner and Inspector General of Islamabad.

The decision was taken in compliance with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order. ECP had asked the Establishment Division to appoint new officers to the positions.

>