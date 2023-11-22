Govt Constitutes Advisory Council in a Bid to Enhance Textile Exports

The Ministry of Commerce has constituted an Export Advisory Council to provide recommendations to the ministry on matters affecting textiles and apparel exports.

The Advisory Council will also propose measures for export enhancement while the ministry will provide secretariat support to the Council.

The Minister for Commerce will be the chairman/convener of the Council while its members will be from both the public and the private sector. The private sector members of the Council include representatives of leading textile companies in the country.

The Council will hold its meetings on a monthly basis or with higher frequency if required.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s textile group exports declined by around 6.33 percent during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year and stood at $5.565 billion compared to $5.940 billion during the same period of 2022-23.