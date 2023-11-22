Govt Constitutes Advisory Council in a Bid to Enhance Textile Exports

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 22, 2023 | 8:18 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Ministry of Commerce has constituted an Export Advisory Council to provide recommendations to the ministry on matters affecting textiles and apparel exports.

The Advisory Council will also propose measures for export enhancement while the ministry will provide secretariat support to the Council.

ALSO READ

The Minister for Commerce will be the chairman/convener of the Council while its members will be from both the public and the private sector. The private sector members of the Council include representatives of leading textile companies in the country.

The Council will hold its meetings on a monthly basis or with higher frequency if required.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s textile group exports declined by around 6.33 percent during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year and stood at $5.565 billion compared to $5.940 billion during the same period of 2022-23.

 

ProPK Staff

lens

Hollywood Star Susan Sarandon Dropped by Her Agency for Supporting Palestine
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>