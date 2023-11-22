Lahore is Getting Artificial Rain Next Month

Lahore will be getting artificial rain next month after the Pakistan Meteorological Department announced its plans to start preparations for it.

According to the Chief Meteorologist Chaudhry Aslam of the Met Department, a special spray is used on clouds to trigger artificial rain. He added that the artificial rain starts pouring shortly and it lasts for approximately 45 minutes or more.

The artificial rain is expected to improve the air quality in the provincial capital, leading to reduced smoke. It is part of the provincial government’s efforts to get rid of the suffocating smog.

The Chief Meteorologist recalled the previous instances of artificial rain in the country when the Pakistan Army helped in the process in 2001 and 2002 during both summer and winter.

Responding to some media reports, Chaudhry Aslam said that there are no plans for artificial rain on November 28 and 29.

On the other hand, the provincial authorities have continued their crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed heavy fines.

Furthermore, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has also ordered the provincial government to announce an extra holiday for educational institutes until the end of January 2024.