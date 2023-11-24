Ben Stokes Quits IPL in a Big Loss for Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes, the captain of England’s Test team and a player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has decided not to participate in the 2024 season to focus on managing his workload and maintaining his physical well-being.

Chennai Super Kings issued a statement on their website, acknowledging and supporting Ben Stokes’ decision to withdraw from the 2024 IPL season. However, CSK have yet to make a definitive decision on whether to release Stokes from their team roster.

The IPL has established November 26 as the deadline for franchises to finalize their retentions and releases for the upcoming season. In the event that Super Kings decide not to release Stokes, they will maintain the option to retain him ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 IPL season.

Following the World Cup, Stokes indicated his intention to proceed with knee surgery, a procedure that had been previously delayed. The timeframe for his recovery will depend on the progress of his rehabilitation, and decisions regarding his return to the game will be made in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Despite being the most expensive player acquired by the Super Kings at a cost of INR 16.25 crore (approximately US$ 1.98 million), Stokes’ participation in the 2023 IPL season was restricted to just two matches due to an injury.

His contribution was limited to 15 runs and a single over, as he continued to grapple with a left knee injury that had been exacerbated during England’s tour of New Zealand in February.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming had earlier expressed the team’s decision to refrain from requesting Stokes to bowl until he had fully recovered from his injury.

Following England’s final match at the World Cup, Stokes acknowledged his dedicated efforts off the field to expedite his recovery. With Christmas festivities approaching, he emphasized the priority of fully recuperating his knee and ensuring his readiness and enthusiasm for the upcoming Test series in India.