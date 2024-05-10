Pakistan Engineering Council Announces New Initiative to Secure Foreign and Domestic Investment

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 10, 2024 | 8:11 pm

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has announced a major initiative aimed at securing both domestic and foreign investment in the country’s engineering sector. As part of this initiative, the PEC has decided to establish Technical Arbitration Tribunals.

These tribunals, comprising professional technicians, will provide opinions after carefully hearing all parties involved. The chairman of the PEC announced plans to establish Alternative Dispute Resolution Centers across major cities in Pakistan.

According to Najeeb Haroon, PEC is establishing these centers in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of the UK.

The Pakistan ADR Center is set to be inaugurated in Karachi on May 11, as announced by the Chairman of the Engineering Council. This initiative aims to address issues causing project delays through expert arbitration.

Engineer Najeeb Haroon stated that the prompt resolution of disputes would increase investors’ confidence. Chairman PEC stated that the establishment of Alternative Dispute Resolution Centers will assist courts in addressing technical matters.

Chairman PEC also highlighted the significance of the SIFC’s one-window operation for investors.

