Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui to Meet Dr. Aafia Siddiqui Again Soon

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 24, 2023 | 3:44 pm

Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui is set to reunite with her incarcerated sister, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, for the second time in 20 years.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) received information about this upcoming meeting during a hearing seeking the immediate release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who has been held in the US for two decades.

The plea was heard by IHC Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaq Khan, with Aafia Siddiqui’s advocate joining via video link from the US.

According to the details, Dr. Fowzia is scheduled to meet her sister on December 2 and 3 in the United States, accompanied by Senator Mushtaq and Senator Talha Mahmood. The previous meeting between the sisters took place in May in Fort Worth, USA.

Following the hearing, Dr. Fowzia’s lawyer, Imran Shafique, spoke to the media, highlighting security concerns for Dr. Fowzia’s trip to the US.

Shafique emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to address these concerns. Additionally, he mentioned that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui is currently held in a notorious US prison, and their primary goal is to promptly transfer her to a different facility.

ProPK Staff

