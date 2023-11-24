Former DRAP CEO Had a Fake PhD Degree

The ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Sheikh Akhtar Hussian, has once again found himself in hot waters.

According to reports, the former CEO of the country’s top drug regulator has been booked for holding a dubious PhD degree. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated action against him in this regard.

It isn’t the only case that Akhtar Hussian is facing, investigation against him has been underway in various other matters. The ex-CEO of DRAP had also faked his death not once but twice to deceive the authorities.

Other cases against him include abuse of official power, receiving PhD allowance on a fake degree since 2001, continuing to draw salaries even after his termination from government service on 17 March 2021, increasing medicine prices massively, and more.

The additional director general North FIA, Rana Jabar, has formed a Joint Enquiry Team (JET) to investigate numerous DRAP officials. Following the permission of Rana Jabar and another senior official of FIA, an FIR has been registered against the accused.

Furthermore, 12 teams have also been constituted to apprehend the former official of DRAP. His name has been put on the no-fly list and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

The Federal Investigation Agency plans to approach the court to issue directives to block his CNIC. Additionally, his properties and businesses will be confiscated if he doesn’t surrender.