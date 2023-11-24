Lahore Traffic Police Increases Fines by Huge Amount for Learner’s Permit Holders

Following the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC), provincial authorities have intensified crackdown against underage drivers and those without a license.

According to the official statistics shared by the Lahore Traffic Police, they have registered 4,054 cases against underage drivers. Furthermore, 2,646 cases against those driving without a license have also been registered.

The city traffic police have clarified that cases will not be registered against those possessing learner’s permits. However, they will be fined Rs. 2,000.

Last week, LHC had directed authorities to arrest motorists driving without a valid license. Additionally, strict action against individuals violating traffic rules was also ordered.

During the hearing of the case, City Traffic Officer (CTO) informed the court that out of the total 7.3 million vehicles, drivers of only 1.3 million possess a valid license.

Moreover, LHC has also warned of strict action against the Station House Officer (SHOs) if motorists are found violating the order in their respective areas.