Pakistani Women Footballer Named in USA’s All-District Star Team

Pakistan women’s football team defender Kayla Siddiqi has been named in the 2023 CSC Academic All-District Team in United States of America (USA). Famously nicknamed ‘Baji Banana’, the defender transferred from North Carolina State University to Florida Atlantic University in January 2023, and this has led to her being named in the All-District team.

Siddiqi is completing her Civil Engineering degree from Florida while being a summer intern at Timmons Group (engineering, design, and technology firm), and thirdly being a national-level football player for Pakistan. She hails from Midlothian, Virginia, where she did her schooling from James River High School.

The central defender made her debut for Pakistan in a friendly match against Singapore earlier this year. The Women in Green lost 1-0 but Siddiqi’s performance earned her plaudits from the fans and football experts.

Siddiqi qualified for the Pakistani team through her grandfather who migrated from Pakistan to USA in 1960s.

Siddiqi believes that Pakistan can become one of the 32 countries to qualify for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup, and she will try her best to make this dream a reality. Baji Banana missed the last few national games due to her academic commitments.