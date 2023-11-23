Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistani Football Club to Play SAFF Championship

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 23, 2023 | 6:48 pm

South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced an inaugural ‘SAFF Club Championship’ for the next year, 2024.

It is believed that at least 16 teams will participate in the event; four (each) from India and Bangladesh, three from Maldives, two from Nepal and one each from Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Pakistan.

Three Pakistani football clubs have the chance to participate in the Championship. Afghan Club Chaman, Muslim FC and Baloch FC Nushki will play a tri-series amongst themselves, and the winner will qualify for the SAFF event. According to sources, the matches will be held next month.

These 3 clubs have been selected because Pakistan doesn’t have a professional league, and during the last league season, these three clubs were the only participants.

The SAFF event will be played on a home-and-away basis, and it is believed to be 6-7 months long.

Pakistan’s professional league is still in limbo. There is no official news as to when the season will start. All the confusion can end once the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) makes an announcement.

>