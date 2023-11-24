PPL Commences Production from New Development Well Adhi South-6

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has commenced oil and gas production from Adhi South-6, a new development well drilled in Adhi Mining Lease, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

In its notice to PSX, PPL said that Adhi South-6 was successfully drilled to a depth of 3,490 meters and completed as producer based on encouraging log results.

ALSO READ OGDCL Completes Khewari Project, Aims to Ramp up Gas Production

“Subsequent to tie-in of the well with the plant, production from the well has commenced at the rate of 600 bpd of oil and 0.4 MMscfd of gas at 32/64″ choke,” it added.

Adhi Mining Lease is operated by the company with 39 percent working interest along with Joint Venture Partners Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) and Pakistan Oilfield Ltd (POL) with working interest of 50% and 11% respectively.