Sindh Removes Chairmen and Top Officials of Multiple Education Boards

The interim government of Sindh has decided to remove the chairmen of three education boards of the province, including the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), the Sindh Technical Board, and the Larkana Board.

Furthermore, directives for the removal of various top officials, including secretaries and controller examinations of BIEK, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and Larkana boards, have also been issued.

Additionally, audit officers of Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Board of Secondary Education Karachi have been removed from their positions as well.

Dr Prof Naseem Memon, who was previously serving as the chairman of BIEK, has been appointed as the head of the Board of Intermedia & Secondary Education Larkana (BISEL) until June 30, 2024.

The interim controller of examination of BIEK, Zaheeruddin Bhutto, and Secretary BIEK, Kashif Siddiqui, were also removed. Zahid Lakho, the audit officer at BIEK, lost his additional responsibility as the board’s secretary.

Sikandar Ali Miraj will be resuming his original position as Inspector of Instruction after being removed as the BISEL chairman. Similarly, Nadeem Soomro has been ordered to report to the Human Settlement and Social Housing Department after being sacked as the Controller Examination of BISEL.

Other officials who have been removed from their positions include, Syed Aqash Shah, BISEL’s acting secretary, Shaukat Khanzada, Secretary of Hyderabad board, Zahiruddin Sheikh, the audit officer of the Hyderabad board, Ghulam Mustafa, BISEL’s audit officer, Mohammad Salman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sukkur (BISES) Secretary, Dr Abdul Fateh Mehr, BISES Controller Examination, and Ghulam Qadir Dharijo, the audit officer of BISES.

The interim provincial government has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for their permission to make new appointments on the vacant posts.

The letter to the ECP highlighted the importance of making permanent appointments on these positions to enhance their functionality. ECP was informed that various education boards in the province are relying on “stop-gap” arrangements for top positions.