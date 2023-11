Here are the Full Squads of All Teams in National T20 Cup 2023

The stage is set for the electrifying National T20 2023-24 Cup, as it kicks off today in Karachi and runs until December 10th. 18 teams from across the country will take to the field at four designated venues in Karachi, determined to claim the coveted championship.

The complete squads for all 18 teams competing in the National T20 Cup 2023-24 were revealed on Thursday. This year’s tournament will feature a number of new faces, and it will be intriguing to watch how they perform.

Here are the squads for all 18 teams in the National T20 Cup 2023–24:

National T20 Cup 2023–24 Teams

Lahore Whites

Ahmed Shehzad Tayyab Tahir Ali Zaryab Muhammad Akhlaq Saad Khan Saad Nasim (c) Umar Akmal Ahmed Bashir Ahmed Daniyal Amir Khan Mohammad Naveed Muneeb Wasif Mohammad Irfan Mohammad Ramiz Jnr Kamran Afzal

Rawalpindi

Abdul Faseeh Nasir Nawaz Rehman Khan Umar Amin (c) Mubasir Khan Zeeshan Malik Umair Masood Raza ul Mustafa Sheraz Khan Mohammad Faizan Jahandad Khan Mehran Mumtaz Umer Khan Haider Ali Yasir Khan Zaman Khan

Karachi Whites

Ziaullah Ammad Alam Asad Shafiq (c) Omair Bin Yousuf Khurram Manzoor Danish Aziz Azam Khan Mohammad Hasan Habibullah Sohail Khan Ghulam Mudassir Aftab Ibrahim Anwar Ali Mohammad Ashir Qureshi Arif Yaqoob

Faisalabad

Mohammad Shehzad Muhammad Irfan Khan Abdul Samad Abubakar Khan Ali Shan Taimoor Sultan Mohammad Faizan Mohammad Saleem Waqas Maqsood Sadaqat Ali Asad Raza Arham Nawab Ahmed Safi Abdullah Asif Ali (c) Bilal Mehdi

Sialkot

Mohammad Huraira Bilal Asif Usman Khalid Shoaib Malik (c) Ammad Butt Mirza Tahir Baiq Salman Khan Ashir Mehmood Zaki Shaz Khan Mohammad Abbas Sohiabullah Khan Asad Ali Hamza Nazar Shoaib Akhtar

Quetta

Bismillah Khan Abdul Wahid Bangalzai Jalat Khan (c) Gohar Faiz Abdul Hanan Najeebullah Syed Zain Ullah Mohammad Javed Naveed Ahmed Salahuddin Obaidullah Sanaullah Faheem Rasheed Bakhtiar Shah Bohir Aman

Karachi Blues

Jahanzaib Sultan Mohammad Taha Saifullah Bangash (c) Kashif Ali Hasan Mohsin Saqib Khan Arish Ali Khan Afnan Khan Bahadur Ali Abdur Rehman Mohammad Asghar Rumman Raees Fazal Subhan Syed Waleed Azeem Arbaz Khan

Hyderabad

Mohammad Suleman Salman Khan Tayyab Ali Rizwan Mehmood (c) Daniyal Hussain Rajput Fardeen Sheikh Rao Sajid Akbar Khan Mustafa Nasir Asim Jutt Jawad Ali Asad Malik Majid Asghar Sher Afzal Zulfiqar Ali

AJK

Nadeem Khalil Usman Maroof Mohammad Haider Naveed Malik (c) Sayad Hasham Shah Syed Faraz Faizan Saleem Basit Ali Raja Farhan Daniyal Allah Ditta Amir Hamza Usman Yousaf Aqib Liaqat Awias Akram Mohammad Shehzad

Abbottabad

Sajjad Ali Afaq Ahmed Anees Azam Mohammad Arif Yasir Shah (c) Khalid Usman Aitizaz Habib Khan Mehroz Rasheed Israr Hussain Fayaz Khan Aqib Khan Ahmed Khan Adil Naz Khayyam Khan Fakhar Zaman Kamran Ghulam Arshad Iqbal

Multan

Zain Abbas Haseebullah Sharoon Siraj (c) Aamir Yamin Muhammad Imran Mohammad Shehzad Sharjeel Khan Shoaib Maqsood Mohammad Sadaqat Tahir Hussain Ali Usman Zeeshan Ashraf Sirajuddin Faisal Akram Ali Majid

Peshawar

Sahibzada Farhan Adil Amin Israrullah Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat Nabi Gul Amir Azmat Imran Khan Snr Mohammad Imran Mohammad Ilyas Mohammad Abbas Afridi Niaz Khan Sajid Khan Usman Tariq Azam Khan Mohammad Haris Iftikhar Ahmed (c)

FATA

Khushdil Shah (c) Usman Khan Shinwari Salman Khan Kashif Noor Azaz Khan Asif Ali Mohammad Sarwar Afridi Mohammad Riaz Khan Rehan Afridi Asif Afridi Maaz Khan Irfanullah Shah Akif Javed Shahid Aziz Samiullah Jnr

Lahore Blues

Imran Butt Hussain Talat (c) Umar Siddiq Rizwan Hussain Nisar Ahmed Junaid Ali Shahwaiz Irfan Mohammad Waheed Hunain Shah Umaid Asif Asfand Mehran Kashid Bhatti Salman Irshad Qasim Akram Hashim Ibrahim

Islamabad

Rohail Nazir Sarmad Bhatti Ali Imran Hassan Nawaz Sudais Ulfat Musa Khan Mohammad Arham Umair Afridi Mohammad Arsal Sheikh Mohammad Shayan Sheikh Mohammad Hammad Salman Khan Hammad Siddique Azan Tariq Farmanullah Khan Haris Rauf (c) Imad Wasim

Bahawalpur

Ali Imran Mohammad Sudais Mohammad Faizan Zafar Mohammad Wasim Bhatti Mohammad Shahriyar Abdul Hadi Mohammad Naveed Yousuf Aun Shehzad Mohammad Shahid Mirani Husnain Majid Mohammad Junaid (c) Mohammad Asif Ali Mohammad Adeel Ur Rehman Shayan Khalil Syed Khurram Ali Shah

DM Jamali

Nasir Khan (c) Basit Ali Usama Khalil Zubair Khan Mengal Mohammad Deen Mohammad Ayaz Abdul Rauf Shoaib Ahmed Fahad Hussain Hidayatullah Saleem Mal Zahoor Ahmed Mohammad Shahid Mohammad Ikram Aftab Ahmed

Larkana