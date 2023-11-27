News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Thousands of Underage Drivers Arrested During Massive Crackdown in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 27, 2023 | 3:55 pm

The Lahore police has registered thousands of cases in its ongoing crackdown against underage drivers, endangering public safety.

According to the official statistics, during the first 13 days of the crackdown, police have registered 4,682 cases and impounded hundreds of vehicles. Authorities have established numerous checkpoints across the provincial capital to curb underage driving.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore has advised parents against allowing their kids to drive, adding that they endanger their own as well as others’ lives. Earlier, officials had warned the parents of punishment if their underage children were caught driving.

The ongoing crackdown was prompted by a deadly accident in Lahore, which claimed the lives of six members of a family at the hands of an underage driver.

In an effort to avert more accidents of this nature, police have taken various steps, including the arrest of motorists sans license. However, those holding a valid learner’s permit will only pay a fine of Rs. 2,000.

Additionally, it has also been decided that cases will not be registered against those with expired or foreign licenses. Earlier, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities to accelerate the driving license issuance process.


>