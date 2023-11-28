Google Drive Users Are Losing Data Days Ahead of Global Deletion Date

Google announced that it would start deleting inactive accounts and their data starting December 1, but some people are already losing their Google Drive all of a sudden. It isn’t clear whether this has to do with Google’s data purge announcement.

The issue has been occurring spontaneously for random users for over a week and its sporadic nature suggests that not everyone is currently affected. A user recently shared their experience of Google Drive files “suddenly disappearing.” The user noted that their Drive reverted to its state in May 2023. This implies that files added or modified before May 2023 remain intact, but any changes made after that date are unaccounted for. Notably, the missing files are not found in the trash or any other location.

The user has tried multiple ways to recover their data to no avail and the issue has been reported to Google, but there has been no official response as of yet. However, another user encountered the same problem and reported it to Google. They got a response from the company saying that they are investigating the issue.

Google has publicly responded to the issue as well, indicating that the problem is most likely affecting many users at this point. The search engine giant said that the issue is “being investigated by our Product Engineers, and we are also waiting for a root cause analysis on how we can fix it.”

Meanwhile, the company has advised users against making any alterations to the root/data folder of Google Drive, as it may result in unforeseen complications. Needless to say, mishandling this issue could potentially escalate it into a more serious concern.