Here’s Why Lahore Won’t Be Getting Artificial Rain Anytime Soon

Despite allocating Rs. 350 million for artificial rain in Lahore, the Punjab government’s plans have hit a snag.

According to a local media outlet, Lahore won’t be getting artificial rain this month. Earlier, caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin had announced that the provincial capital could experience artificial rain on November 29 if conditions are favorable.

However, their plan has been delayed for up to six weeks due to technical challenges, hindering the execution of artificial rain in Lahore this month. Furthermore, the provincial authorities aren’t entirely satisfied with the performance of experts involved in the project.

Additionally, the non-availability of the Punjab government’s aircraft significantly contributed to the delay in artificial rain. As per details, the aircraft has been grounded for several months due to maintenance issues.

As an alternative, the provincial government has reportedly approached a Dubai-based company with expertise in cloud ionization and cloud seeding.

If things go as planned, the foreign company will be tasked with conducting cloud ionization and cloud seeding at five designated locations in Lahore. According to experts, the process of artificial rain involves an aircraft spraying sodium chloride at an altitude of three to four thousand feet to initiate the formation of rain clouds.

It is important to note that the artificial rain initiative is one of the solutions of the provincial government to reduce smog. Earlier, the caretaker CM had announced the closure of schools and markets, along with other orders.