NayaPay Wins ‘Best Fintech’ Award at the Prestigious Pakistan Banking Awards 2023

By Press Release | Published Nov 28, 2023 | 2:58 pm

NayaPay, Pakistan’s first Electronic Money Institution (EMI), has been honored with the ‘Best Fintech’ award at the prestigious Pakistan Banking Awards 2023. This event, organized by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan in association with The DAWN Media Group and A.F. Ferguson & Co. (a member of the PwC network), celebrated the most impactful players in the financial industry.

This year’s awards were particularly notable for the introduction of the ‘Best Fintech’ category. This new category reflects the growing integration of technology in the financial world. NayaPay’s success in this category is a clear testament to its pivotal role in transforming Pakistan’s financial landscape by significantly enhancing the accessibility and user-friendliness of financial services for both individual consumers and businesses.

The awards were judged by a panel of well-respected figures from the banking and financial sectors. Among them was former State Bank Governor Syed Salim Raza. Their expertise provided a comprehensive evaluation of the nominees’ contributions to the industry.

In his acceptance speech, Danish Lakhani, CEO of NayaPay, extended his gratitude to the State Bank of Pakistan for its forward-thinking policies that have enabled fintech to thrive. He also expressed his heartfelt thanks to his team for their dedication and hard work, and to the customers, whose trust and support have been instrumental in NayaPay’s journey.

The event also featured a discussion on the broader future of banking in Pakistan. Jameel Ahmed, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and Chief Guest at the Awards, outlined the ‘Vision 2028’ plan, emphasizing the necessity of embracing technological advancements to keep pace with global banking trends.

