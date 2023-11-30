New Petrol and Diesel Prices Notified in UAE

The UAE fuel price committee has released the latest fuel price adjustments for December 2023.

Effective from December 1, the updated rates are as follows:

Super 98 petrol is set at Dh2.96 per liter, down from Dh3.03 in November.

Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh2.85 per liter, a decrease from Dh2.92 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol is now Dh2.77 per liter, down from Dh2.85 in November.

Diesel will be sold at Dh3.19 per liter, a reduction from the previous month’s Dh3.42.

These changes reflect the committee’s ongoing efforts to align fuel prices with current market dynamics.

Here’s a recap of petrol prices in UAE for 2023.