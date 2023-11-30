New Petrol and Diesel Prices Notified in UAE

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 30, 2023 | 5:13 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The UAE fuel price committee has released the latest fuel price adjustments for December 2023.

Effective from December 1, the updated rates are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol is set at Dh2.96 per liter, down from Dh3.03 in November.
  • Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh2.85 per liter, a decrease from Dh2.92 last month.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol is now Dh2.77 per liter, down from Dh2.85 in November.
  • Diesel will be sold at Dh3.19 per liter, a reduction from the previous month’s Dh3.42.

These changes reflect the committee’s ongoing efforts to align fuel prices with current market dynamics.

ALSO READ

Here’s a recap of petrol prices in UAE for 2023.

Month/2023 Super 98 Special 95 E-Plus 91
January Dh2.78 Dh2.67 Dh2.59
February Dh3.05 Dh2.93 Dh2.86
March Dh3.09 Dh2.97 Dh2.90
April Dh3.01 Dh2.90 Dh2.82
May Dh3.16 Dh3.05 Dh2.97
June Dh2.95 Dh2.84 Dh2.76
July Dh3 Dh2.89 Dh2.81
August Dh3.14 Dh3.02 Dh2.95
September Dh3.42 Dh3.31 Dh3.23
October Dh3.44 Dh3.33 Dh3.26
November Dh3.03 Dh2.92 Dh2.85

ProPK Staff

lens

Netflix Unveils Epic GTA Trilogy for December Fun
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Hawk’s Melbourne’
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>