Denmark Launches Short-Term Work Visa for Foreign Workers

Denmark has recently implemented innovative regulations aimed at providing greater flexibility for Danish companies and simplifying processes for foreign employees.

The new regulations allow certain foreign workers employed by Danish company subsidiaries to work in the country for short periods without the requirement of a work or residency permit.

This strategic move is intended to enhance flexibility and create more business opportunities for Danish enterprises.

Key Exemptions and Eligibility Criteria

The exemption is specifically designed for foreigners employed by subsidiaries of Danish companies. These individuals can now engage in work within Denmark for two separate 15-day periods every six months, with a mandatory 14-day gap between the two periods.

To qualify for this exemption, foreign workers must be associated with a foreign branch or subsidiary of a Danish-registered company boasting a workforce of at least 50 employees. Additionally, eligibility is contingent on the foreign worker’s legal right to enter and reside in Denmark, established either through citizenship in a visa-free country or by holding a valid visa aligned with the new rule.

Industry-Specific Restrictions

To ensure responsible use and alignment with national labor market priorities, the exemption is restricted to medium and high-skill positions in specific industries.

These include Building and Construction, Agriculture, Forestry and Horticulture, Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Hotel and Restaurant, and Freight Transport.

Government’s Balanced Approach

Denmark’s immigration and integration minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek, representing the Social Democrats, lauded the balanced approach of the new exemption. Bek emphasized that Danish companies should face no hindrances in bringing employees from their foreign branches to Denmark, even for general group meetings. The aim is to strike a balance that accommodates businesses’ need for flexible regulations while ensuring that the exemption is not misused.

Overall Impact and Implications

The introduction of this exemption is anticipated to streamline processes for foreign workers, enabling them to contribute their expertise and skills to Danish companies more efficiently. This move aligns with Denmark’s commitment to attracting international talent and fostering economic growth, ultimately creating a more dynamic and competitive business environment. The government’s proactive measures reflect a strategic vision that seeks to position Denmark as a hub for global talent and innovation.