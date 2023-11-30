OGRA Increases LPG Price by Rs. 4 Per Kg for December

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up the price of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 3.82 per kg, increasing the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder by Rs. 45.18 for December.

In a notification, the regulator set the price of LPG at Rs. 255 per kg for December compared to Rs. 251 in November. The 11.8 kg domestic cylinder price has been set at Rs. 3,097.35 for December compared to Rs. 2,962.17 in November.

In a short statement, the regulator said that it has determined the maximum price of LPG effective from December 1, 2023, in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government.

OGRA said the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and the US dollar exchange rate. As compared to the previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has remained unchanged. However, the average dollar exchange rate has gone up by 1.87 percent resulting in an increase in LPG consumer price.