Gold Price in Pakistan Remains Stable After Three Straight Increases

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday to stay at Rs. 221,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs. 221,000 while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 189,472.

Wednesday saw the price of the precious metal increase for the third straight day during the week. The price had increased by Rs. 1,100 per tola on Monday and Rs. 800 on Tuesday. Cumulatively, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 4,500 during the week so far.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $2,041.19 per ounce by 0927 GMT, while the US gold futures for December delivery went down by 0.3 percent to $2,041.70. Overall, gold rose 2.8 percent during November while the increase stood at 7.3 percent in October.